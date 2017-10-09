Mr. Charles J. “Joby” Bullen

Mr. Charles J. “Joby” Bullen of Antioch,TN formerly of Paris, passed away Saturday, October 7, 2017 at TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville, TN. His funeral service will be Wednesday at 2:00 PM October 11, 2017 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Gary Collier officiating. Burial will follow at Bevil Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 and after 12:00 PM Wednesday all at McEvoy Funeral Home.

Charles Jobe Bullen was born July 8, 1968 in Paris, Tennessee to the late Charles Bullen and the late Carolyn King Bullen. He is survived by a sister, Cynthia Jill Ball of Nashville, TN; a niece, Racheal Bullen of Paris, TN; a nephew, Chris McCurdy of McKenzie, TN; his best friend, Gordon Boulton of LaVerne, TN; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Mr. Bullen worked as an actuary for the State of Tennessee in Nashville.

Memorials may be made to: Sarah Cannon Fund, 1100 Charlotte Ave., Suite 800, Nashville, TN 37203