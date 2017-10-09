Scattered Thunderstorms Tonight and Tuesday

Weather Update – 10:15 p.m. Monday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms were ongoing this evening for much of West Tennessee near the Mississippi River, where some areas may have picked up close to 3″ of rain or more. Otherwise, it was a hot and humid day and it’s been a warm and muggy evening with some parts of West Tennessee reaching record highs this afternoon with temperatures in the lower 90s in some areas. Jackson was one of them with a high of 90°F breaking the old record of 89°F set back in 2010. Thankfully, a cold front will bring drier and cooler air in soon, but unfortunately, we may have a few thunderstorms before and when it arrives. Parts of West Tennessee are under a marginal risk for severe weather on Tuesday.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight under partly to mostly cloudy skies. There’s a 50% chance for rain, so not everyone will get wet overnight but those that do might hear a rumble of thunder accompanying those showers. The risk for severe weather overnight is low. Temperatures will only drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s at the coolest point of the night with a potential for patchy fog overnight.

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms again tomorrow with a 40% chance for rain. Once again, not everyone will get rain but those that do could encounter one or two strong to severe thunderstorms, especially in parts of northwest Tennessee where there’s a marginal risk for severe weather.

After the cold front finally moves through Tuesday night, temperatures and the humidity will drop. We’ll finally have some Fall-like weather during the second half of the week! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with Storm Team Weather on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

