Sunday night shooting reportedly causes wreck in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators say the Jackson Police Department still has not made an arrest in connection with a shooting on a street near the Lane College campus.

Investigators say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday when shots were fired and a car crashed on Middleton Street.

Both cars were towed from the scene and officers says a white car was shot.

No injuries were reported but neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots. Neighbors say someone shot out the windshield of the white car causing the wreck.

Investigators did not release any information about suspects or any persons of interest.

If you have information that can help, contact the Jackson Police Department 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).