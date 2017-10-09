Warm And Muggy Today

Weather Update:

Its pretty warm out this afternoon with temperatures already approaching the 90s for most of West Tennessee. In fact, I bumped the high today to 90 degrees, even though some sensors already indicate 93 and 94 this afternoon. Either way it feels about like its 95 across much of the area today. Thankfully there is a bit of relief through midweek. even though it will be brief…

Late Tonight Into Tuesday Morning Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms will develop ahead and along a cold front that will move into West Tennessee. Overall data appears to be slowing down. There may be no activity Monday at all other than then the isolated showers during the heat of the afternoon. The main cold front will approach the area early Tuesday, latest data has thunderstorms developing through the morning hours with the front. Given some of the more dynamic support, some storms could become strong. Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners will be on at 5:00 PM with the next look at the forecast. Ill see you all tomorrow morning for Good Morning West Tennessee!



