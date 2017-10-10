Cold Front Comes Through This Evening

Weather Update – 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

After showers and thunderstorms in West Tennessee this morning we’re getting a break from the wet weather now but it’s still a hot and humid day. The cold front will be moving through West Tennessee this evening between 4pm and midnight bringing one last chance for scattered showers. After that, it’ll finally get back to feeling like Fall!



TONIGHT

One or two thunderstorms could become strong early on in the evening but the threat for severe weather is still relatively low. Parts of West Tennessee northwest of a line from Paris to Brownsville have a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather. After the cold front finally moves through, temperatures and the humidity will drop. Temperatures will ultimately bottom out in the 50s at the coolest point of the night.

We’ll finally have some Fall-like weather during the second half of the week! It’s going to feel like October tomorrow with temperatures starting out in the 50s expected to reach highs in the 60s and lower 70s. This will come with partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with breaks of sunshine. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with Storm Team Weather on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com