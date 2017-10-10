Domino’s delivers free pizza to people with working smoke alarms

JACKSON, Tenn.–If you are prepared for a house fire, Domino’s Pizza delivered pizza for free!

The Ma dison County Fire Department and Domino’s Pizza rewarded select customers who had properly functioning smoke alarms with free Domino’s pizza! Those eligible had to order pizzas from 6-8 p.m. ,Tuesday to have their order delivered aboard a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in the home were working, the pizza was free. However, if the smoke alarm was not working, the firefighters replaced the batteries or installed fully functioning alarms.

The Madison County Fire Department is hosting an Open House, Thursday night at the fire administration building. The department will present a public “Sparky and Friends” puppet show at 7 p.m.