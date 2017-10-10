Jackson man escapes house fire

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man says he barely escaped his home after it was on fire today.

The Jackson Fire Department says they were called out to a house fire on Meadowbrook Drive around 11:30 a.m.

The owner was reportedly sleeping in the house when the fire broke out and was awakened by his dogs.

He was able to get out and wasn’t injured. The family says two of his four dogs did not make it out.

The family says they think the fire was caused by the dryer in the laundry room.

Authorities are investigating into what caused the fire.

