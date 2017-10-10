Madison Co. F.D. receives special honor, recognition

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.- The Madison County Fire Department was presented with a special honor today, being number one in community risk reduction.

The county fire department was chosen out of 700 departments statewide. The state fire marshal came down to help present the first award, which is the first of its kind. The award honors the county for their efforts going into the community helping to prevent fires.

“It’s a testament to the folks that we have in the program. Our volunteers that work tirelessly, hours upon weeks and it’s amazing to see them motivated to promote fire safety,” said Fire Marshal Don Friddle with the Madison County Fire Department.

The county hosts a puppet show and other activities to involve the community of all ages. They have also continued their efforts distributing free smoke alarms to those needing them.