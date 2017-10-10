Madison County firefighter honored as Firefighter of the Year

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.- A tradition continued today as the Jackson Exchange Club honored their 2017 Firefighter of the Year.

Kay Long has more than 5 years of dedicated service to the Madison County Fire Department.

Tuesday, she was honored for her work with the community in risk reduction.

At a luncheon, she was presented with a plaque and a proclamation and was surrounded by her husband and two sons and also her firefighter family.

Long said it was never about the awards.

“I’d rather be on the giving end because giving back to people is more important to me than receiving because there are so many people that need so much,” said Kay Long of the Madison County Fire Department.

Her work includes pioneering a puppet show to inform the community of fire safety.