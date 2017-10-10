Martha Sue Lee Reves

Martha Sue Lee Reves went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 8th, 2017. She was born in Lexington Tn. to Robert and Midna Lee on August 20th, 1920. She moved to Jackson when she married William (Bill) Reves in 1949. She graduated from west Tennessee Business College. She went to work for Second National Bank. Then she worked for State Farm Ed Spence office. After retiring she went to work for McDonalds for 32 Years located on North Highland in Jackson Tn. She belonged to Calvary Baptist Church. She was a member of the Eastern Star #85. She was a member of the Rock-a-Billy Rockers. She was a former state president for the women’s auxiliary of the V.F.W. She is survived by her 2 daughters Julia and Michael Emison and Teresa Mitchell. She has three grandchildren Jonathan Mitchell, Michael Emison, Matthew and Desi Emison. She has four great grandchildren Megan Emison, Jacob Emison, Michael Emison 3r, and Isabell Emison.

SERVICE: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 12, 2017 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 from 5A:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Thursday from 12:00 P:M until 2:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors

