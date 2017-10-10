Police: Homeless person found dead near downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Police confirm someone found the body of a homeless person Monday night near downtown Jackson. Officers said the body was found around 6 p.m. inside a tent in the woods off Riverside Drive.

Investigators said the body was already decomposing. Police said they sent the body for an autopsy. Officers said they did not find any signs of foul play at the scene.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for more information as this story develops.