Sex trafficking suspect charged in court

JACKSON, Tenn.– “The grand jury has indicted you and charged you with the offense of violation of the sex offender registry,” Judge Don Allen said to Randall Ward in court Tuesday morning.

That’s just one charge Randall “Tbone” Ward is facing. Ward did not notify the sex offender registry of a move to a different state within 48 hours.

He is also facing charges of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. His attorney says Ward was able to see a copy of the paper work for those charges today.

“We’ll sit down, we’ll discuss his case in detail then we have another appearance date coming up in November,” Kortney Simmons, Ward’s attorney, said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to settle it or we’ll set that matter for trial.”

Ward is also facing two counts of trafficking for a commercial sex act and two counts of promoting prostitution.

“I’ve been in custody in Memphis since June 14. The incidents you’re talking about are supposed to be what I’m charged with in Memphis,” Ward told Judge Allen in court. “I was supposed to come here on a drug charge that happened last year that I was indicted on.”

The Jackson District Attorney filed to have Ward transported back to be indicted on the sex trafficking charges Tuesday morning.

His next court date is set for Nov. 13.