Showers And Storms Today

Weather Update:

Scattered Showers continue this morning. A weakening area of showers will continue to move slowly east across West Tennessee this morning. There will be some breaks in the clouds later this afternoon. It will still be muggy overall with temperatures rising into the middle 80s later this afternoon. Depending on how much sunshine we see, the atmosphere may be able to destabilize ahead of the cold front that will eventually arrive later this evening. There could be another line of storms later this afternoon or evening. But again will completely depend on recovery. As of this morning most models are not showing much, however they’ve done a poor job so far this morning. Given the negatively tilting upper trough and conditionally supportive air mass. Additional storms are certainly possible. Ill have another check of the forecast coming up on Midday/Noon

