THP: Car rear-ends bicyclist on Highway 412 in east Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.-A bicyclist walks away with scrapes and bruises after being hit by a truck.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the truck was traveling west on Highway 412 in east Madison County when the driver rear ended a man on a bicycle.

The THP says the driver and bicyclist are both okay with only minor injuries and were checked out at a Jackson hospital.

Investigators said no arrests were made and no charges were filed.