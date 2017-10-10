Walter A. Cuddeford

Mr. Walt Cuddeford, age 73 of Paris passed away Sunday, October 8, 2017 at his residence. His body is to be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.

Walter A. Cuddeford was born September 20, 1944 in Watsonville, California to the late Robert John Cuddeford and the late Lillian Marie Dillon Cuddeford. On October 1, 1967 he married Kathy Kunz Cuddeford and she survives in Paris, TN. He is also survived by a daughter, Vickie Boyer of Paris, TN; a son, Scott (Brittany) Cuddeford of Paris, TN; five grandchildren: Johnathon Cuddeford, Tiffany Boyer, Bradley Cuddeford, Chloe Cuddeford, and Henry Cuddeford; two great grandchildren: Ema Boyer and Dimitri Boyer; a sister, Sylvia Byers of California; two brothers: Jason (Diana) Cuddeford of Watsonville, CA and Louie (Judy) Dillon of Nevada; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Mr. Cuddeford was a veteran of the United States Navy and was an avid fisherman and hunter.