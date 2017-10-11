Burn permits safety phone numbers

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is observing National

Fire Prevention W eek (Oct. 8-14) by reminding citizens to follow simple safety practices to prevent

wildfires. The official start of wildfire season in Tennessee is Oct. 15.

“It’s important, and required by law from October 15, 2017 to May 15, 2018, that citizens call for a

burning permit and follow outdoor burning safety recommendations,” State Forester Jere Jeter said.

“Tennessee experienced a historic fall fire season last year due to exceptional drought conditions.

Fortunately, that underlying condition does not exist this year, but we’re not going to let our guard

down. The permit system helps us communicate to the public when and where it is safe to burn

and focuses attention on safety. We need all Tennesseans to volunteer to prevent wildfire.”

The online burn permit system is free, fast and simple. If you are burning a leaf or brush pile that is

smaller than 8 feet by 8 feet in size, log on to www.BurnSafeTN.org for approval. More than 300,000

permits are issued each year, and the online system provides a quick and efficient way to apply.

For a larger burn, apply for a free permit by calling your local Division of Forestry burn permit

phone number Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Phone numbers can be found by visiting

www.BurnSafeTN.org.

Burn permits are only issued when conditions are conducive to safe burning. If you live inside city

limits, there may be addi

tional restrictions. Check with your municipality before you burn.

To learn what materials may not be burned, check the Tennessee Department of Environment and

Conservation's Open Burning Guidelines at https://tn.gov/environment/ article/apc-open- burning.

Burning without a permit is a Class C misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine.

Wildfires caused by arson are a class C felony punishable by 3 to 15 years in prison and up to

$10,000 in fines. Anyone with information about suspected arson activity should call the state Fire

Marshal’s Arson Hotline at 1-800- 762-3017. The hotline is answered 24 hours a day, and you may

remain anonymous when providing information. Cash awards are offered for information leading

to an arrest or conviction. To report illegal burning, please call 1-888- 891-TDEC.

Visit www.BurnSafeTN.org for additional tips to burn safely and to protect your community.

The Division of Forestry promotes the wise use of forest resources by assisting landowners, fighting

wildfires, providing quality seedlings, monitoring insects and diseases, improving urban forests,

Nashville Office • P.O. Box 40627 • Nashville, TN 37204

Tel: 615-837- 5520 • Fax: 615-837- 5003 • http://www.tn.gov/agriculture/ section/forests

managing state forests, protecting water quality and collecting forest inventory data. The Division

also works to promote primary and secondary forest industries to stimulate the state’s economy.

Visit http://www.tn.gov/agriculture/ section/forests for more information.

Obtaining a Safe Debris Burning Permit by Phone

Burning permits by phone are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except on

holidays. Permits may be obtained in advance for weekends and holidays.

Permits will not be issued on days and in locations if it is considered unsafe to conduct a debris burn.

Use the directory below to call your local county Division of Forestry office.

Anderson (865) 494-9434

Bedford (877) 350-BURN (2876)

Benton (731) 584-7630

Bledsoe (423) 881-3585

Blount (865) 982-6264

Bradley (423) 478-0337

Campbell (423) 562-7838

Cannon (615) 765-7373

Carroll (731) 986-5550

Carter (423) 725-3281

Cheatham (877) 350-BURN (2876)

Chester (731) 989-5252

Claiborne (423) 869-8275

Clay 243 and 258 exchanges call

931-823- 6538;

699 exchanges call 615-666- 4111

Cocke (423) 623-1077

Coffee (877) 731-2221

Crockett (866) 468-4784

Cumberland (931) 484-4548

Davidson No debris burning

allowed; visit nashfire.org for more

information.

Decatur (731) 847-2254

Dekalb (W. of Caney Fork

R.), (615) 597-4015

Dekalb (E. of Caney Fork

R.), (931) 839-2328

Dickson (877) 350-BURN (2876)

Dyer (731) 285-4647

Fayette (901) 465-7349

Fentress (931) 879-7173

Franklin (931) 598-5535

Gibson (866) 570-3907

Giles (877) 350-BURN (2876)

Grainger (865) 767-2161

Greene (423) 638-7841

Grundy (931) 692-3732

Hamblen (423) 586-2497

Hamilton East: (423) 478-0337,

West: (423) 332-3228

Hancock (423) 733-2923

Hardeman (731) 658-2213

Hardin (877) 350-BURN (2876)

Hawkins (423) 345-2147

Haywood (866) 570-4024

Henderson (731) 968-5724

Henry (731) 642-3808

Hickman (877) 350-BURN (2876)

Houston (877) 350-BURN (2876)

Humphreys (877) 350-BURN

(2876)

Jackson (931) 621-3333

Jefferson (865) 475-3467

Johnson (423) 725-3281

Knox (865) 215-5900 Air Poll. Cont.

Lake (866) 468-4784

Lauderdale (731) 635-1105

Lawrence (877) 350-BURN (2876)

Lewis (877) 350-BURN (2876)

Lincoln (877) 350-BURN (2876)

Loudon (865) 986-8395

McMinn (423) 263-7181

McNairy (731) 645-5485

Macon (615) 666-4111

Madison No TDA permit needed,

call local fire dept first

Marion (423) 942-3665

Marshall (877) 350-BURN (2876)

Maury (877) 350-BURN (2876)

Meigs (423) 745-5729

Monroe (423) 442-7401

Montgomery (877) 350-BURN

(2876)

Moore (877) 350-BURN (2876)

Morgan (423) 346-6655

Obion (866) 570-3907

Overton (931) 823-6538

Perry (877) 350-BURN (2876)

Pickett (931) 864-3466

Polk (423) 338-8395 for Benton

area, (423) 496-4339 for Ducktown

area

Putnam (931) 839-2328

Rhea (423) 775-0151

Roane (865) 354-1054

Robertson (877) 350-BURN (2876)

Rutherford (877) 350-BURN (2876)

Scott (423) 627-2250

Sequatchie (423) 949-2925

Sevier (865) 429-7020

Shelby Municipal permit required;

call local fire dept first

Smith (615) 683-6361

Stewart (877) 350-BURN (2876)

Sullivan (423) 239-5811

Sumner (877) 350-BURN (2876)

Tipton (866) 570-4165

Trousdale (615) 374-3601

Unicoi (423) 753-4011

Union (865) 278-3348

Van Buren (931) 946-2401

Warren (931) 635-2754

Washington (423) 753-4011

Wayne (877) 350-BURN (2876)

Weakley (731) 364-2541

White (931) 657-2410

Williamson (877) 350-BURN (2876)

Wilson (877) 350-BURN (2876)