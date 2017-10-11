Cloudy And Cool Today

Weather Update:

A chilly start to the day behind the cold front. Its also been a little breezy winds out of the west-northwest at 5-10 mph. We’ll have a hard time getting rid of the clouds today. They we wreck havoc on the day time high temperatures which may not even make it to 70 degrees. Tonight it will completely depend on how fast we lose the cloud cover temp may hold in the low 50s, but if we clear quick. Temps will drop into the 40s for overnight low. Timing is everything! Tis the season for stubborn stratus clouds! I’ll have another check of the forecast coming up on Midday and Noon.

