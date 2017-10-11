Lane College holds fashion show to benefit cancer research

JACKSON, Tenn.- Lane College is helping raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness month through dance and song,

with a pink and white fashion show.

The Black Envy Model Agency hosted the show at the William Boyd Campus Center. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the breast cancer research fund.

It featured different types of performances with matching clothes that went with the theme, including a 90’s dance routine. Event organizer Dominique Earl says she was happy to be a part of it.

“I love fashion. It’s just like my life. I love making people happy bringing more like, like bringing people’s, like shyness out, because I’m a shy person, but everybody, almost half my models were shy and I brought almost their whole emotion, everything out with it,” said Earl.

Organizers told us Black Envy is planning more events in the future.