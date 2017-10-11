Local political expert weighs in on Senator Corker, President Trump

JACKSON, Tenn. — The recent exchanges between Senator Bob Corker and President Donald Trump has caused tension in our nation’s capital.

At one time, President Trump and Senator Corker were on much better terms, until a series of tweets from the President over the past few days saying the retiring Senator had begged for his endorsement, and did not have the ‘guts’ to run for re-election.

The President said Corker was responsible for the “Horrendous Iran deal.’ It is something Union University International Relations Professor Greg Ryan said is not true.

“Corker wasn’t responsible for the Iran Deal, he was responsible for a process that qualified the Iran Deal in the U.S. Senate,” said Ryan.

Corker fired back saying in this tweet, “It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center,” Ryan believes this type of banter can be an issue in future legislative decisions.

“Trump was enormously successful in his campaign at making some type of blunt statements, there’s a genius in that, however when it comes to governing it may be problematic,” said Ryan.

Today, the President tweeted about framing tax reform as a partisan issue that is needed to keep the stock market and jobs growing. Senator Corker opposes and has insisted that a tax cut must not add a penny to the deficit.

“I certainly understand Corker’s position as we get ready to break through 20 trillion on the debt, its a fairly typical exchange, it’s just louder because Trump is involved,” said Ryan.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan also weighed in on the exchange today saying the two should talk it out. Professor Ryan agrees.

“I think that there is just a high level of frustration within the congress and within the country and it’s hard to agree on anything,” said Ryan.

WBBJ Eyewitness News reached out to Senator Corker’s office for a comment, but have yet to hear back from them.