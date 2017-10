Madison County driver drives into ravine

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–A driver went off a road into a ravine in East Madison County Wednesday night.

Madison County Sheriff Department’s Public Information Officer Tom Mapes says around 6 p.m. a driver drove off 1686 Mifflin Road, hit a tree and landed in a ravine.The driver was taken to a hospital by ambulance. The condition of the driver is still unknown.