Nursing home residents compete in 2017 Senior Olympics

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local seniors go head to head Wednesday at the 2017 Tennessee Health Care Association Senior Olympics at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

Vernell Colvett came to compete. “We practiced a little bit, you know, tossing bags,” she said.

175 residents from 18 different nursing homes across West Tennessee participated in the annual competition. “We all love it,” Jattie Harvey, a participant, said. “We all get together and just play games.”

Participants faced off in everything from a basketball throw to a bean bag toss and horseshoes. “It gets the residents out of the nursing homes and together,” Connie Robinson, with Northbrooke Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, said.

This year’s competition included a Disney theme. Nursing home residents came dressed in costume. “Today our theme is Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and I’m Happy,” Delora Pruitt, a participant, said.

Organizers said everyone got a participation certificate, but the top three people in each category took home a trophy. “I’m probably going to take home three,” Colvett said.

Organizers said the event started about 30 years ago.

Residents also got to participate in a parade and dance competition.