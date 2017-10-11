Warmer Weather Returns This Weekend

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

Clouds are finally parting this afternoon but temperatures have been chilly today because of them! Afternoon temperatures have been running about 20°F cooler than they were this time yesterday. There’s a chilly night ahead of us again but warmer weather is expected to return toward the end of the week. We may not be done with the 90s yet!

TONIGHT

Some cloud cover will remain or build back tonight but temperatures will still drop to the lower 50s by sunrise. A few could even get to the 40s if skies clear out which will also result in some patchy dense fog early Thursday.

Thursday, will bring another battle of sunshine and clouds for our temperatures. Where the sun shines, highs will be in the lower 70s but some could get stuck in the 60s where it stays cloudy. Should be dry for the Liberty Street Block Party in Downtown Jackson though! Temperatures will warm up over the upcoming weekend before the next cold front moves in on Sunday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with Storm Team Weather on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com