Cloudy And Cool Again This Morning

Weather Update:

Clouds once again dominate this morning. Temperatures have varied greatly by location based on whether or not clouds were present during the overnight hours. Like yesterday, clouds will gradually disperse this afternoon. At that point the temperature will rise. Through most of the morning though, most of us will be under clouds and stuck in the mid -50s. There will be a light breeze as well, but not as strong as yesterday. After today, we’ll start to warm things up as a ridge starts to build ahead of the next cold front, which is not expected to move in until late Sunday into Monday. We’ll have highs in the upper 80s on Saturday ahead of that front. We’ll keep an eye on rain chances, most models are becoming drier with time … so not everyone will see rain on Sunday, but the chance is there.

