Humboldt plans to open farmer’s market

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Residents in Humboldt could soon score fresh fruits and vegetables on a regular basis.

Big changes could be coming to Bailey Park in Humboldt. Humboldt Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amanda Love said the city plans to open a farmer’s market in the spring.

“It’s great,” Love said. “Its got a pavilion, lots of parking, lots of area and places for the kids to play while mom and dad shop.”

An organization called Local Foods, Local Places hosted a workshop in Humboldt on Thursday for people interested in planning the farmer’s market. Love said the city is one of 23 communities getting extra help developing a local food system.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring fresh local foods to Gibson County, to Humboldt,” Love said.

Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes said it is something he’s wanted for the last four years. “It’s going to give the farmers around here an opportunity to sell their product,” he said.

Love said they also plan to help start a community garden at the Boys and Girls Club in Humboldt. “Hopefully they’ll have it ready for spring picking,” she said.

Love said the farmer’s market would likely be open on Saturdays once or twice a month while they test it out.

Love added that they also received information during Thursday’s workshop about possible grant money for construction work at the new farmer’s market.