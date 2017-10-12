Jackson City Councilman Scott Conger to vacate council seat

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson city councilman Scott Conger will vacate his seat next month.

The District 5 councilman is staying in the city, but moving outside of the district.

A bigger home is needed as the Conger family is expecting a baby in the Spring.

Conger told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News he is disappointed he will not be able to finish out his term.

“My wife and I love to serve people and love the city and want to continue to see it move forward,” District 5 Councilman Scott Conger said. “We’ve made tremendous progress in the last 6 years, so we will find ways to keep serving the city of Jackson.”

The city council will appoint new District 5 representative during the December city council meeting. That appointee will have to run in August to finish out rest of Conger’s term.