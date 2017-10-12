Jacksonians descend on donwtown for annual Liberty Street Block Party

JACKSON, Tenn.-Jacksonians took to the streets in downtown Jackson for a little fun, Thursday evening.

The annual Liberty Street Block Party was free to all, thanks to local sponsors. With area students out for fall break, it was a perfect time for the block party. Children and families came out to enjoy food and other vendors from 5 to 7 p.m.

“Well we’re having a wonderful block party to celebrate Downtown Jackson and not just Downtown Jackson but Jackson and the spirit of community,” said event communications coordinator, Julie Daniels. So we have such a great family-friendly atmosphere, not only here but in Jackson and we want to keep that positive vibe going. So the Liberty Street Block Party was a great way to do that.”

There was even live music by Tyler Goodson.