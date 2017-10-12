Jackson’s Denny’s restaurant holds fundraiser for Las Vegas shooting victims

JACKSON, Tenn.-The mass shooting in Las Vegas has touched the lives of west Tennesseans.

The general manager of a local restaurant said they wanted to show the community how much they care.

So Denny’s in Jackson held a spaghetti dinner fundraiser Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m.

Each plate cost 10 dollars and all proceeds will go to victims of the shooting.

“Great response from many people, the other Denny’s have started this and they are doing great and we got great feedback,” said Jackson Denny’s general manager LouAnn Swanson.

Denny’s had one employee injured in the shooting. Denny’s will continue to raise money for those affected by the tragic event.