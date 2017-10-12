Local Denny’s raises money for Las Vegas shooting victims

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local restaurant needs your help to raise money for the Las Vegas shooting victims.

“We just want to support the communities,” LouAnn Swanson, general manager of Denny’s, said.

Denny’s in Jackson is having a spaghetti dinner fundraiser Thursday night for the Las Vegas shooting victims. Each plate costs $10.

“We’re hoping to raise a lot of money to help them out and to show that we support them,” Swanson said.

The Denny’s district leader, John Cochran, came up with the idea. He knew some of the victims of the Las Vegas shooting personally.

“He thought it would be good support if the whole Denny’s family, as a unit, pitched in and helped out. That’s what all of us are doing,” Swanson said. “The whole staff.”

Swanson just moved to West Tennessee and is excited to get to meet people while they raise money for this cause. She hopes it will inspire other acts of kindness.

“Whether it’s helping someone out and buying them groceries who’s down on their luck or buying someone a cup of coffee,” Swanson said. “Just that you care and you’re supporting them.”

The dinner ends Thursday night at eight and the general manager says all of the proceeds raised during the spaghetti dinner will go directly to help the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.