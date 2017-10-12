Local troop leaders react to Boy Scouts allowing girls in programs

JACKSON, Tenn. — Even though the Boy Scouts of America won’t be changing their name, girls will be allowed to become cub scouts starting fall 2018.

“I think our cub scout oath and law appeals to every kid in today’s generation and it’s something we need more of,” said Adrian Hackett, scout director of the West Tennessee area chapter.

The dens will be separated by gender, then in 2019, a program will allow older girls to earn an Eagle Scout rank.

“Change is something that is scary for a lot of people,” Hackett said. “But our families have changed over the past 50 years and we need to learn how to better serve them.”

Not everyone thinks the changes are for the better. Those with the Girl Scouts in Jackson say it’s a decision that may just cause confusion.

“We really just don’t think you can take a Boy Scout program and strike through the word ‘boy’ and paste on the world ‘girl’ and have a program that serves the needs of the girls,” said Pamela Evans, who serves on the Girl Scouts Heart of the South board.

Evans says there are benefits to separating boys and girls during after school activities.

“We have no preparation for boys and I don’t know if the Boy Scouts have any preparations for girls,” she said.

When it comes to the program itself Evans worries the Boy Scout program isn’t geared towards girls.

“Our entire mission is for girls,” she said. “We know for girls, their self-esteem peaks at age 9. So we target a program for girls and we know what their needs are,” she said.

But both sides agree, the goal is to help their members grow into the best versions of themselves.

Those we spoke to with the Girl Scouts Heart of the South say they are not considering adding boys to their ranks in the near future.