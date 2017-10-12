Madison Co. F.D. holds event in conjunction to Fire Prevention Week

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.-The Madison County Fire Department held a puppet show, Thursday night.

The event, held in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week included games, a smoke filled building and a puppet show to draw people in

and to show the importance of fire safety.

“Everybody seems to enjoy it and had a good time,” said Madison County Fire Marshal Don Friddle.

This was the first year for the event and they say the goal is always fire safety.