Madison County Health Department hosts Missing Persons Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Those who may be looking for a lost family member or loved one were given some hope today at the Madison County Health Department.

The State Department of Health paired with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System to host Missing Persons Day.

The goal is to help families reconnect with their missing loved ones.

Loria Jenkins drove all the way from Lawrence County to provide DNA samples of her missing son, of more than a year, to enter into the database.

“I think it’s wonderful that they can help people. It makes us feel better that somebody is out hunting to find our children or whatever family member we have missing,” Jenkins said.

Organizers of Missing Persons Day say there are currently more than 1,000 missing persons cases in Tennessee.