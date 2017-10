Man robs local liquor store

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson Police say an armed robbery occurred in a local liquor store. Jackson Police say a man displayed his hand gun inside the Discount Tobacco and Beer store at the 800 block of Whitehall Street at 8 Thursday night.

He stole cash and ran away. A short time later, Jackson Police arrested a man at Whitehall and Labelle Street. Jackson Police say this man is now a person of interest.