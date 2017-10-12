Two in custody for September armed robbery

MILLEDGEVILLE, Tenn. — It’s a sound nobody wants to hear. A man with a gun demanding money from a shell station in Milledgeville.

“He pulled the trigger at one of the workers and was able to get away with some money so he committed an armed robbery,” McNairy County Sheriff Guy Buck said.

The robbery happened on Sep. 17 sending investigators searching for the man. New details are emerging about an accomplice.

“Through our investigation we were able to determine he did have an accomplice who entered the business prior to the gunman actually coming in,” Buck said.

A picture shows Kaitlyn Caffrey leaving the gas station moments before the gunman went in.

“We think she cased the building then came out and got in the vehicle then the suspect came in and robbed the building,” Buck said.

Officials say Caffrey has ties to the area. She is now behind bars.

“The district attorney is charging her with attempted first degree murder, the two counts of aggravated assault and with the aggravated armed robbery,” Buck said.

The alleged gunman is also behind bars. Officials say at one point he pulled the trigger. Thankfully the gun did not go off.

“He is in custody in Shelby County on an aggravated armed robbery down there,” Buck said.

Sheriff Buck says they aren’t identifying the man just yet but he will be brought to McNairy County within the next week.