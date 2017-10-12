Warmer by the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:45 p.m. Thursday

The weather finally feels like October in West Tennessee but it’s been especially cool thanks to the cloud cover overhead today and yesterday. There will be another chance for cloudy skies in the morning on Friday but we’re heading into warmer weather this weekend. Another cold front on Sunday will bring those temperatures down once more for next week.

Some cloud cover could build back tonight with temperatures dropping to the upper 40s and lower 50s before sunrise Friday. We’ll have more sunshine and warmer weather tomorrow though! The battle rages on for clouds or sunshine in West Tennessee early Friday, with clearer skies expected tomorrow afternoon, so we should at least get out of the 60s. Temperatures will ultimately warm up to the middle and upper 70s and lower 80s Friday afternoon.

If you’re trying to plan for your weekend, we expect a warm and slightly muggy day on Saturday with sunny skies followed by a cold front on Sunday bringing our next chance for rain. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with Storm Team Weather on-air and online for more updates!

