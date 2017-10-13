2 arrested in shutdown of Humboldt drug house

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Two men are facing various charges after agents with the 28th Judicial Drug Task Force make a drug bust in Humboldt.

A two-month investigation led to a search warrant being served at a home in the 2400 block of Mape Street.

Agents say they seized various drugs including more than 15 pounds of vacuum-sealed, high-grade marijuana, the THC drug “Shatter,” suspected LSD, 1 gram of

ice methamphetamine, two vials of steroids, amphetamine pills, a small amount of THC “dabs” and a loaded .40-caliber handgun.

Chad Hearn, 43, is facing multiple drug charges and being a felon in possession of a handgun and possession of a handgun during the commission of a dangerous felony. He is being held at the Gibson County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Clint Lee, 43, of Jackson was also arrested on drug charges and is currently free on $25,000 bond.

In a release, Special Agent in Charge Johnie Carter said it’s always a good thing to walk out of a house where criminal acts have been occurring to the applause of surrounding

neighbors.

“People are starting to get fed up,” Carter said. “They work hard to purchase a home and when they come home, they want to relax and enjoy the fruits of their labor. They don’t want to have to worry about their neighbors selling drugs and the inherent dangers that brings to the neighborhood.”