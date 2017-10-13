2 juveniles to be tried as adults in deadly Milan shooting

MILAN, Tenn. — Two juveniles charged in a September double homicide in Milan made their first court appearance Friday.

The two suspects, whose names have not been released, are charged in the shooting deaths of 20-year-old Deairrious Young and 19-year-old Troy “Tuman” Whitmore.

During a transfer hearing in juvenile court, a judge heard testimony from several witnesses before making a decision that they will be tried as adults.

“The judge found that there was enough probable cause to both juveniles be transferred and charged in Gibson County Circuit Court,” said Lt. Jason Williams with the Milan Police Department.

Detectives say the next step is for the case to go before the grand jury.