7 days, 2 shootings and zero recent updates from Jackson police

JACKSON, Tenn. — There have been two shootings in east Jackson in the last seven days and zero updates from the Jackson Police Department since Monday.

One of the shootings happened on Middleton Street which is just steps away from the campus of Lane College. The other shooting happened days earlier, less than a mile away, at Parkway East Apartments.

Exactly one week ago, Jackson police got a call around 10 p.m. to Parkway East Apartments for reports of a shooting. One person was injured and transported to the hospital where they later died.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News has been trying to get information from Jackson police, but so far they are remaining tight lipped. There is no word on what led to the incident.

“I think about my kids, the safety of my kids, and by me not knowing what’s going on, by me staying so close to whatever happened, I feel as though I need to know,” resident Samone Crockett said.

Crockett is referring to the Middleton shooting Sunday in east Jackson.

Investigators say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. when they got reports of gunshots in east Jackson. They found a car crashed on Middleton Street riddled with bullets.

“I feel unsafe,” Crockett said. “Not as if I’m worried, but I’m worried for the sake of my kids. They have to play outside.”

Officials say no one was injured but one neighbor describes hearing over 12 gunshots before the accident.

Neighbors say the windshield was also shot out.

Residents scared for their safety say if police aren’t speaking up, then they are finding ways to stay protected.

“Make sure the doors are locked, looking out the window trying to see if I hear anything so I know what I need to do on my half,” Crockett said.

We reached out again Friday morning to the Jackson Police Department for an update but have had no word back on any updates.