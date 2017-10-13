Hot and Muggy on Saturday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. Friday

After a warm day with highs near 80°F, we’ve got a mild night in the forecast. Should be a comfortable night for high school football with temperatures in the lower and middle 60s by 10 o’clock. Skies will stay mainly clear with light winds from the south but temperatures will only drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s by early Saturday.

If you’re trying to plan for your weekend, we expect a hot and slightly muggy day on Saturday with temperatures in the upper 80s under sunny skies. A little bit of humidity could make temperatures feel like the lower 90s during the afternoon. The record high for Jackson on Saturday is 89°F. This will be followed by a cold front on Sunday bringing our next chance for scattered showers and windy conditions. Then next week it gets colder, and we could reach temperatures we’ve not seen since early Spring! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with Storm Team Weather on-air and online for more updates!

