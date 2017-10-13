Mugshots : Madison County : 10/12/17 – 10/13/17

1/10 Robert Burrow Failure to appear

2/10 Bernie Vinson Violation of community corrections

3/10 Chase Hart Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/10 Dominique Neal Failure to appear



5/10 James Wilbourn Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

6/10 Lamount Askew Simple domestic assault

7/10 Oliver Carroll Shoplifting

8/10 Patricia Kipp DUI



9/10 Shamika Holliman Failure to comply

10/10 Vernon Burton Failure to comply





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/12/17 and 7 a.m. on 10/13/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.