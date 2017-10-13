Mugshots : Madison County : 10/12/17 – 10/13/17 October 13, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/10Robert Burrow Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Bernie Vinson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Chase Hart Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Dominique Neal Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10James Wilbourn Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Lamount Askew Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Oliver Carroll Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Patricia Kipp DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Shamika Holliman Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Vernon Burton Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/12/17 and 7 a.m. on 10/13/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore