Scarecrows stalk downtown McKenzie for annual contest

McKENZIE, Tenn. — One West Tennessee city is getting into the Halloween spirit a little early by setting up a scarecrow display in their town square.

Businesses, clubs and residents in McKenzie have a chance to get creative and design scarecrows to enter into their annual contest.

Organizers say it’s a contest they look forward to every year and that the scarecrows bring a lot of people to the area.

“It brings your community outside into the downtown and it’s just something that people enjoy seeing the creative minds of different people as well,” city event planner Jennifer Waldrup said.

The scarecrows will be on display on McKenzie’s town square until Halloween.