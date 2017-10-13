Sun Returns Today Along With Warmer Temperatures

Weather Update:

The Sun finally returns to West Tennessee today. Temperatures will respond accordingly. In fact we’ll be in the 80s for high temperatures. That is about 5° higher than we should see this time of year. However after the stagnant morning temperatures the last several days this week. We’ll take a slight warm up. A sharp ridge will be in place across West Tennessee tomorrow that will aid in increasing temperatures into the upper 80s. Heat Index values may be in the low 90s. This will be a warm response to a cold front which will be dropping across the Plains Saturday. It will bring mainly clouds and maybe some off and on showers Sunday. Umbrella will be handy, though I don’t anticipate an all day rain with this pass. Temperatures on the other hand will see a significant chance dropping into the mid 60s for High temperatures. Fall is arriving in West Tennessee on a longwave train through the end of the month. Saturday very well may be the last time this month we see temperatures in the upper 80s to 90s. Soon we’ll need to look at the first killing frost of the season.

