Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Kristi Sorrell

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery teaches in Medina.

“I’m hoping they learn some math and a little character as well,” Kristi Sorrell said.

Sorrell is a sixth and seventh grade math teacher at Medina Middle School. She watched her mom teach growing up and knew she wanted to follow in her footsteps.

“I watched her as I grew up and I knew she really loved it and cared about the kids. It was just a calling,” Sorrell said.

Sorrell went to Jackson State Community College before going to the University of Tennessee at Martin where she also got her master’s in advanced education.

“The kids can be fun. They can be challenging,” Sorrell said. “It can be a good day. It can be a crazy day. It’s just always something new and never a set routine.”

Her tip for those wanting to get into teaching is to have lots of patience and a sense of humor. She says teaching is important because they have a key role in molding the leaders of tomorrow.

“They need to have a good foundation,” Sorrell said. “They need to be exposed to a lot of things — math, character, society, the best way to handle situations.”

Sorrell says it’s her job to expose students to as many of these things as possible.

Sorrell will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month Award. Starting in November, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.