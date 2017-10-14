Actors bring history to life at the Heritage Tour of the Savannah Cemetery

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — “I’m Bolden Rush. I was born in 1886 here in Savannah,” said Johnny Harrison, portraying his grandfather Bolden Rush Harrison.

Bolden Rush Harrison was just one of the people portrayed at the Heritage Tour of the Historic Savannah Cemetery Saturday.

“The cemetery is one of the oldest in our area dating back to, I believe the oldest grave there is from 1838, so long before the civil war even when our town was becoming a town with the founding fathers,” said Marilee Tice, Executive Director of the Hardin County Chamber of Commerce.

“…running to the rescue, our guns are blazing,” said Harrison during his portrayal.

All those laid to rest in the Savannah Cemetery have a story, and Saturday eight of those stories were brought to life through the efforts of local actors.

“A baseball legend, Hank DeBerry who played in the 1920’s, Elizabeth Patterson who was an actress on ‘I love Lucy,’ and then my great grandfather Bolden Rush Harrison who was a congressional metal of honor winner in the early 1920’s,” Tice said.

Shelby Webb portrayed Gillian Nicole Holloway, a 22 year old woman buried in her wedding dress.

“She was riding with her fiancé back from church after setting up drums and music at their church, and there was a car accident, and it was 9 weeks before her wedding,” said Webb.

…but Webb says, this event was not a ghost tour.

“It’s more of a heritage event,” Webb said, “and we’re honoring all of the people here in Savannah that have made a big part here.”

“The last thing that I remember was thinking how much of a blessed man I was,” Harrison said during his portrayal.

Tice says the tour Saturday was a sellout, with around 200 people visiting the Savannah Cemetery throughout the day.

She also says due to the overwhelming amount of interest in the event, they are hoping to host it again next year.