Bicycle tour helps raise funds for college students and local parks

JACKSON, Tenn — Cyclists from across west Tennessee gathered Saturday morning for the 16th annual Bagels and Bluegrass Bicycle Century tour. Bikers began their journey at Jackson State Community College and traveled the roads, some from 14 to 100 miles.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Jackson State scholarship fund and friends of Chickasaw and Pinson Mounds State parks.

“One of the things we talk about here at the college is changing lives one student at a time and so the proceeds from today and the previous years have gone toward changing student lives,” JSCC President, Allana Hamilton said.

Organizers said their glad to see so much support from the community.

“Best feeling is watching them leave because you just see all those cyclists and their riding and you know it’s a beautiful day like today and it’s going to be perfect it’s going to be great,” Event Coordiantor, Mary Beth Hopper said.

Organizers say they’ve always been able to raise enough funds to support students, and give at least $1,000 or more to each park.