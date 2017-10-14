Milan Police host 3rd Annual Leadership and Sports camp

MILAN, Tenn. — Some boys got up early Saturday morning for the 3rd Annual Milan Police Department Leadership and Sports camp.

The young men were able to tour the Gibson County Jail as a part of the life skills portion of the day. Then later they hit the court, to work on those handles and conditioning.

Officers say life and basketball are similar. Filled with transitions, but no matter what you can’t quit.

“Young people in our city and town need to see us as partners,” Milan Police Sgt. Nick Glenn said. “Because as they grow up as they develop as they on in life, we want to work with them to get the most success out of their life that they can get. So the more we work together, the more they don’t see us as the enemy. The more we see them for what they are, as young people trying to grow and develop. Things go better that way. We want them to get out of this today that, you work hard you’ll accomplish the goal you go after. In here they say they want to be great basketball players. So we are helping them try to get there.”

The police department would like to thank Dr. Nolyn Johnson, of AEX Sports Performance in Memphis, for the basketball techniques.

Gibson Co, Sheriff Paul Thomas, Milan Chief of Police Bobby Sellers, Milan Cumberland Presbyterian Church, the Milan YMCA and all the community partners who made Saturday’s camp possible.