Motorcyclists gather for 13th annual Beech Lake Bike Fest

LEXINGTON, Tenn — An influx of motorcycle enthusiasts headed to Beech Lake for the 13th annual Bike Fest.

Feel the exhilaration and enjoy a day of riding as bikers band together for the festival.

Attendee, Gerald Flowers said “I come up here to support a hometown event and see all my friends and family and do something good for the community,”

Although it’s a time of celebration attendees are also benefiting a great cause.

“The bike fest is our opportunity to raise funds for the Center for the Exchange Club Carl Perkins center here in Henderson county and Lexington,” Volunteer, Mary Beth Duke said.

For the past 13 years funds raised have always went towards helping children and families in the Henderson county community.

“The center provides lots of services for our children and families,” Duke explained. “They provide vocal groups for kids, relative caregiver programs, trauma focus cognitive behavioral therapy, and their also an outreach program for families in need,”

Some bikers said the best part about the event is coming out seeing old friends and making new ones.

“Really just make a lot of contacts here people I buy and sell parts with and people to ride with, but I mostly come for the enjoyment of it getting to see everybody in the motorcycling community,” Flowers said.

A festival isn’t a festival without a few extra plans on the agenda.

“giving away lots of prizes today,” Duke said. “We’ve got bands playing this afternoon, we’ve got vendors here, we’ve got food, lots and lots of food we’ve got everything that you would need,”

In the past organizers say they’ve had more than 140 bikes in attendance, and hope to surpass that amount this year.