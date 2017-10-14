Organizer behind an annual basketball camp hopes to inspire kids across west Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Marlin Dotson is hosting a basketball camp hoping to inspire west Tennessee youth they can be great. The camp runs from October 27 -29. This is the third year for the event and Dotson says he is bringing in professional players to talk to the kids. From basketball drills to getting one on one advice, everyone is welcome to sign up for the event. For more information contact Marlin Dotson at 731-293-4630 or email him at marlindotson45 @gmail.com.