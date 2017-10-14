Police searching for armed robbery suspect in Reagan

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office confirms there was an attempted bank robbery at The Peoples Bank in Reagan.

According to reports, it happened around 8:00 am this morning. Capt. Grisham with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department said that a man entered The Peoples Bank with sunglasses, all covered up; then, fired one shot at the teller’s station.

He then became frustrated at the failed attempt and fled the scene.

The FBI is now involved with the incident. No one was injured in the robbery.

They are looking at surveillance footage now trying to identify the suspect.

Neighbors told us they were sent word to lock their doors & be on the look out for a man wearing camo. They said the suspect wore a mask.

