A Warmer Saturday And Drastically Cooler Sunday

Updated Saturday Oct. 14th 7 a.m.

A much warmer Saturday ahead as temperatures will soar to around 88 degrees under Sunshine today. Get ready for

a big shift in our weather by Sunday morning as a strong cold front will bring about a 5 hour window for rain chances mainly mid morning

until early afternoon on Sunday. Cloud cover and timing of the front should hold our highs down to around 75 for Sunday with lows dipping

into the 40’s Sunday night! Although a higher end severe weather event is likely out to our northwest today, severe risks for storms tomorrow look very low

as seen in the day two projected outlook.

SEVERE WEATHER RISKS FOR TODAY:

SEVERE WEATHER RISK FOR SUNDAY: (General T-Storms)

A Cold To Chilly Start To The Work Week Ahead!

Brian Davis

StormTeam 7 Meteorologist

Facebook: @meteorologistbriandavis

Email: Badavis@wbbjtv.com

Twitter: @brian7wbbj