Cold Nights And Cool Afternoons Ahead

Updated Sunday October 15th 10:45 p.m.

A powerful cold front moved through this evening bringing what will be the longest cool stretch of air so far this Fall. Rain will end this evening

with mostly clear skies and temperatures dropping into the mid 40’s by morning. A cool Canadian airmass will settle in this week and under high

pressure we will experience lots of sunshine and cool high temperatures around the mid 60’s on Monday. We will continue with cold mornings and

cool afternoons for the good part of next week.

Get ready for a cool night ahead and jackets will be handy at the bus stop in the morning.

A Cool Monday Ahead With A Dry Pattern And Only Slight Rain Chances Seem To Be In The Future Towards The End Of Next Week.

